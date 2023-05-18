Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Heartland Express stock opened at $15.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Heartland Express has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.88. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.59.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Heartland Express had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $330.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Heartland Express’s quarterly revenue was up 118.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Express will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heartland Express news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 40,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $602,166.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,975 shares in the company, valued at $883,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 33,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.78 per share, for a total transaction of $527,194.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 17,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,789.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 40,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $602,166.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,445.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 203,248 shares of company stock worth $3,084,325 over the last ninety days. 39.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 27.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

