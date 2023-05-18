Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Hengan International Group Stock Performance

Shares of HEGIF remained flat at $4.57 during midday trading on Wednesday. Hengan International Group has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.63.

Hengan International Group Company Profile

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

