Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HSKA. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Heska from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Heska from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Heska from $58.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.68. 114,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,752. Heska has a 1 year low of $57.83 and a 1 year high of $118.00. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.37 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 5.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.44.

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $66.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 million. Equities analysts predict that Heska will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSKA. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Heska by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 270.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 245.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Heska in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

