Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Shares Bought by Heronetta Management L.P.

Heronetta Management L.P. increased its holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the quarter. Hess Midstream accounts for about 2.6% of Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Heronetta Management L.P. owned 0.31% of Hess Midstream worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HESM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hess Midstream by 50.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,966,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,985,000 after acquiring an additional 659,514 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hess Midstream by 6,949.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 526,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,435,000 after acquiring an additional 518,968 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Hess Midstream by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 996,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,907,000 after acquiring an additional 478,894 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hess Midstream by 37.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,486,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,933,000 after purchasing an additional 401,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hess Midstream by 220.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 391,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,733,000 after purchasing an additional 268,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Hess Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of HESM stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.38. 483,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,323. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.60. Hess Midstream LP has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $34.99.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.5851 per share. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.59%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Hess Midstream in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hess Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 2,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $63,274.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,133.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 2,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $63,274.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,133.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John A. Gatling sold 3,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $83,837.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,770.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,786 shares of company stock valued at $298,622.

About Hess Midstream

(Get Rating)

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas gathering and compression, crude oil gathering, and produced water gathering and disposal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HESM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.