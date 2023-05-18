Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Holly Energy Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HEP stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.87. 37,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,597. Holly Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.07.

Holly Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Holly Energy Partners

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Holly Energy Partners by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 294,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 42,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, and loading rack facilities. It operates through the Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The Pipelines and Terminals segment includes petroleum products, crude pipelines and terminal, tankage, and loading rack facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.