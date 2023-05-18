Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

HBCP has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James began coverage on Home Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Home Bancorp from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

Home Bancorp Price Performance

HBCP stock opened at $31.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.63. Home Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.75 and a 52-week high of $43.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 26.74% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $34.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Home Bancorp will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 107.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Home Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. 39.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its subsidiary, Home Bank, N.A., offers a full range of deposit and loan products through banking centers in South Louisiana and Western Mississippi. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

