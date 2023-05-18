Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Lowered to $318.00 at Truist Financial

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $323.25.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE HD traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $292.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,861,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,867,061. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $290.43 and a 200 day moving average of $306.16. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,718,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 107,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,555,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

