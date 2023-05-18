Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Home Depot Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $292.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.16. The company has a market cap of $296.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

