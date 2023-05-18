Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) vs. Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Financial Survey

Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) and Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Obsidian Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Hong Kong and China Gas has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obsidian Energy has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hong Kong and China Gas N/A N/A N/A Obsidian Energy 99.13% 78.07% 35.32%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hong Kong and China Gas and Obsidian Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Hong Kong and China Gas and Obsidian Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hong Kong and China Gas $7.78 billion 2.16 $670.17 million N/A N/A Obsidian Energy $220.00 million 2.14 -$576.07 million $4.17 1.40

Hong Kong and China Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Obsidian Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Hong Kong and China Gas and Obsidian Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hong Kong and China Gas 0 1 0 0 2.00 Obsidian Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Obsidian Energy beats Hong Kong and China Gas on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hong Kong and China Gas

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass; agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, photovoltaic projects, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities. The company supplies town gas to approximately 1.9 million customers. It also provides network connectivity, and data center and cloud computing services; and engages in the software development, solution implementation, and systems integration activities. In addition, the company offers consultancy and engineering contractor services, including utilities installation, infrastructure construction, and civil and building services engineering for public and private projects; and designs and manufactures gas meters and metering systems. Further, it is involved in water supply, and domestic sewage and industrial wastewater treatment serving 2.4 million customers. Additionally, the company manufactures polyethylene piping and fittings; and engages in the customers center, café, restaurant, retail sale, laundry, automatic meter reading system development, laboratory testing, payment gateway and related, project management, landfill gas project, financing, logistics, oil, research and development, property development, and securities investment activities. The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in North Point, Hong Kong.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests. Its property portfolio includes Cardium, Viking, and Peace River. The company was founded on December 27, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

