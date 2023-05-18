Horizen Price Up 7.7% This Week (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 18th. During the last week, Horizen has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for about $8.63 or 0.00031909 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $118.18 million and $3.92 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00123596 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00045916 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000735 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,698,438 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

