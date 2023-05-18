HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Sets New 1-Year High at $121.23

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $121.23 and last traded at $119.70, with a volume of 11179 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.06.

The stock has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.49 and its 200 day moving average is $103.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

