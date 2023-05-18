H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Given New C$14.25 Price Target at Scotiabank

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$16.75 to C$14.25 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of HR.UN traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$10.28. 263,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,784. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.32. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$10.18 and a twelve month high of C$14.37. The company has a market cap of C$2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.81.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

