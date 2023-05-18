HSBC Cuts HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Price Target to $3.30

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at HSBC from $3.80 to $3.30 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HUYA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.30 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HUYA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

NYSE:HUYA opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74. The firm has a market cap of $754.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 0.71. HUYA has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $6.49.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $304.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.42 million. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HUYA will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUYA. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of HUYA by 2,307.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233,828 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,127,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after buying an additional 1,250,065 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in HUYA during the 4th quarter valued at $4,759,000. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,538,000. Finally, Twenty Acre Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,177,000. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

