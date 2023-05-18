Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their price objective on shares of Hudson Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Hudson Technologies Price Performance

Hudson Technologies stock opened at $8.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $391.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average is $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Hudson Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $12.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hudson Technologies ( NASDAQ:HDSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 44.48%. The business had revenue of $47.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Technologies will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 73.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 700,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 22,428 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 13.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing, and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.