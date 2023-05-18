Humanscape 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.13 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $12.06 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humanscape token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000397 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Humanscape Token Profile

Humanscape was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/humanscape-ico. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Humanscape

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

