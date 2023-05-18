Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Receives “Speculative Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 22 ($0.28) price objective on the stock.

Hummingbird Resources Price Performance

LON HUM traded down GBX 0.63 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 16.13 ($0.20). 2,062,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,854. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8.68. The company has a market cap of £96.20 million, a P/E ratio of -335.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.65. Hummingbird Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 20.50 ($0.26).

Get Hummingbird Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hummingbird Resources

In other Hummingbird Resources news, insider Thomas Hill bought 83,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £6,667.12 ($8,351.65). Corporate insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

About Hummingbird Resources

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

Read More

