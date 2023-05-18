Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 985,665 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 353,938 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Huntington Bancshares worth $13,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HBAN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,288,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,509 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,041,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,845,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,894 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,435,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,018,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,807,000 after buying an additional 1,736,566 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,278. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

