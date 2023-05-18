Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) CEO William Douglas Toler Purchases 35,000 Shares

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) CEO William Douglas Toler purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $38,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,784,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,917.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Price Performance

Shares of HYFM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,270. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $7.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.02. Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative return on equity of 16.47% and a negative net margin of 94.47%. The company had revenue of $61.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.38 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $1.80 to $1.45 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial downgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYFM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 2,054.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 206.5% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Chico Wealth RIA bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 47.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

Further Reading

