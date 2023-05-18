IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IBEX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on IBEX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on IBEX from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on IBEX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on IBEX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IBEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

IBEX traded up $1.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.84. 35,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,396. IBEX has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $31.40. The company has a market capitalization of $380.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.82.

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. IBEX had a return on equity of 32.57% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $139.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.94 million. On average, analysts anticipate that IBEX will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBEX. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IBEX by 235.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 255,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 179,710 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in IBEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,862,000. Scoggin Management LP purchased a new position in IBEX in the first quarter valued at about $1,597,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in IBEX by 150.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 85,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IBEX in the first quarter valued at about $1,820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

