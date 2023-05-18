Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Receives $55.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.75.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Icade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Icade Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CDMGF opened at $45.17 on Thursday. Icade has a 1 year low of $44.49 and a 1 year high of $52.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.01.

About Icade

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citieslocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations.

