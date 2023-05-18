Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €5.68 ($6.17). Idaho Strategic Resources shares last traded at €5.67 ($6.16), with a volume of 7,400 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised Idaho Strategic Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Idaho Strategic Resources Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Idaho Strategic Resources

Idaho Strategic Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:IDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported €0.05 ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of (€0.02) (($0.02)) by €0.07 ($0.08). The company had revenue of €3.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €3.00 million. Idaho Strategic Resources had a negative return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 18.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JW Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Idaho Strategic Resources by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 271,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 54,546 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Idaho Strategic Resources by 8,404.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 18,742 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $574,000. Institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Idaho Strategic Resources Company Profile

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold, silver and base metal deposits. It has a portfolio of mineral properties namely: Golden Chest Mine, Murray Gold Belt, Butte Highlands and Central Idaho. The company was founded by Grant Brackebusch on July 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

Further Reading

