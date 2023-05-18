Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IBTX. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.75.
Independent Bank Group Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $33.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Independent Bank Group has a 52-week low of $28.81 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.49.
Insider Transactions at Independent Bank Group
In other Independent Bank Group news, CEO David R. Brooks bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.36 per share, with a total value of $151,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 545,977 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,575,861.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Fair acquired 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.56 per share, for a total transaction of $61,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 219,571 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,710,089.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,548 shares of company stock valued at $449,798. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Independent Bank Group
Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.
