Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IBTX. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.75.

Independent Bank Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $33.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Independent Bank Group has a 52-week low of $28.81 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.49.

Insider Transactions at Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $213.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.58 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Independent Bank Group news, CEO David R. Brooks bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.36 per share, with a total value of $151,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 545,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,575,861.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Independent Bank Group news, CEO David R. Brooks bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.36 per share, with a total value of $151,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 545,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,575,861.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Fair acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.56 per share, for a total transaction of $61,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 219,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,710,089.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,548 shares of company stock valued at $449,798. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

