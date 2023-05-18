Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFSUF remained flat at $13.11 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.25. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $13.90.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Company Profile

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane SpA engages in the provision of electronic communication infrastructure services. It also engages in the hosting of equipment for radio transmission, telecommunications, and television and radio signal distribution. The company was founded on January 14, 2015 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

