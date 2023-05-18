Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) traded down 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $50.90 and last traded at $50.92. 212,517 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 272,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ingevity from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ingevity in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ingevity from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Ingevity Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Insider Activity

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $392.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.22 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Phillip John Platt sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total transaction of $722,888.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,183.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Phillip John Platt sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total transaction of $722,888.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,183.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 4,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $408,071.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,077.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,254 shares of company stock worth $1,247,519 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingevity

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 1.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingevity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.