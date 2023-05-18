Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NYSE:IKT)

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.16). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inhibikase Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.64) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Inhibikase Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Get Inhibikase Therapeutics alerts:

Inhibikase Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE IKT opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63. Inhibikase Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inhibikase Therapeutics

Inhibikase Therapeutics ( NYSE:IKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Inhibikase Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.86% and a negative net margin of 12,511.89%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IKT. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,947,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 276,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics by 17.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 33,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Inhibikase Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 51,394 shares during the last quarter. 12.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inhibikase Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a small molecule Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as swallowing, dysphagia, neurogenic constipation, and multiple system atrophy; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects and for the treatment of blood and stomach cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibikase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibikase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.