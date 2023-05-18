Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Compass Point

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Compass Point to $100.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.33.

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Down 0.5 %

IIPR traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,343. Innovative Industrial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $63.36 and a fifty-two week high of $137.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.96 and its 200-day moving average is $91.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 17.70 and a quick ratio of 17.70.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.34). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 55.72%. The firm had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.29%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Industrial Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

