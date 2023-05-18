Innoviz Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 100,151 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,007% compared to the average daily volume of 9,044 put options.
Innoviz Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %
Innoviz Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,290,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,210. Innoviz Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $6.21. The company has a market cap of $395.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.13.
Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 54.20% and a negative net margin of 2,105.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Innoviz Technologies will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
INVZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Innoviz Technologies from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.
About Innoviz Technologies
Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.
