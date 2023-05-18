Innoviz Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 100,151 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,007% compared to the average daily volume of 9,044 put options.

Innoviz Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Innoviz Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,290,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,210. Innoviz Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $6.21. The company has a market cap of $395.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.13.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 54.20% and a negative net margin of 2,105.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Innoviz Technologies will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 19.8% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 27,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 185,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

INVZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Innoviz Technologies from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

About Innoviz Technologies

(Get Rating)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

Recommended Stories

