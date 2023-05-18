Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.00.

NASDAQ:INO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,103,883. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $2.82.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.93% and a negative net margin of 2,371.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INO. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 165,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 57,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. 46.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline includes VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

