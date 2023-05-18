Insider Buying: Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Director Buys $498,375.00 in Stock

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.45 per share, with a total value of $498,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 300,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,938,721.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Agree Realty Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $65.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.02. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $63.34 and a 52-week high of $80.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.52). Agree Realty had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $126.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.13%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADC shares. JMP Securities cut shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agree Realty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,577,000 after buying an additional 126,470 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 11.2% in the first quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 772,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,005,000 after buying an additional 77,949 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 133.3% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 691,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,439,000 after buying an additional 395,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter worth about $99,000.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

