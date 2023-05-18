Insider Buying: Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Insider Acquires $246,317.40 in Stock

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) insider Eric Norris acquired 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,252.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Albemarle Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $207.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.53. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $171.82 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.01.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 22.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Albemarle from $350.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albemarle in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Albemarle by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Albemarle by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Stories

