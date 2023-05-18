Insider Buying: Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) CEO Acquires $16,500.00 in Stock

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) CEO Shane Torchiana acquired 150,000 shares of Bird Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.11 per share, for a total transaction of $16,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,919,514 shares in the company, valued at $871,146.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shane Torchiana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Shane Torchiana purchased 200,000 shares of Bird Global stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.13 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:BRDS opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.21. Bird Global Inc has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.98.

Bird Global ( NYSE:BRDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.66 million for the quarter. Bird Global had a negative return on equity of 490.63% and a negative net margin of 161.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bird Global during the first quarter worth $102,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bird Global by 289.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 22,526 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bird Global by 17.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 338,299 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bird Global in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bird Global by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 31,976 shares in the last quarter. 53.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

