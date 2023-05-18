Insider Buying: Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Director Purchases $99,667.98 in Stock

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) Director David C. Flanagan purchased 3,397 shares of Camden National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.34 per share, with a total value of $99,667.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,783.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Camden National Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of CAC stock opened at $31.60 on Thursday. Camden National Co. has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $49.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.97 and its 200 day moving average is $39.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Camden National Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camden National in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 13,275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Camden National during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 654.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

