Insider Buying: DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Director Buys $12,440,000.00 in Stock

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) Director James Defranco purchased 2,000,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $12,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,767,658 shares in the company, valued at $29,654,832.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, March 8th, James Defranco purchased 150,000 shares of DISH Network stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,719,000.00.

On Monday, March 6th, James Defranco purchased 500,000 shares of DISH Network stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,440,000.00.

On Thursday, March 2nd, James Defranco purchased 1,450,000 shares of DISH Network stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $15,718,000.00.

Shares of DISH opened at $6.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.79. DISH Network Co. has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $23.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. DISH Network’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DISH. UBS Group downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on DISH Network from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on DISH Network from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on DISH Network from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.86.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DISH. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 26,151 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 12,745 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 235,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,210,000 after buying an additional 53,552 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

