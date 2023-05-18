Insider Buying: KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE) Director Buys 11,755 Shares of Stock

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) Director Robert P. Macinnis bought 11,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $13,400.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

KORE Group Stock Up 7.3 %

KORE Group stock opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.67. KORE Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.76.

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $62.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.78 million. KORE Group had a negative return on equity of 23.86% and a negative net margin of 41.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that KORE Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of KORE Group

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KORE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on KORE Group from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of KORE Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in KORE Group by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in KORE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in KORE Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of KORE Group by 241.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 37,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KORE Group by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,811 shares during the period. 34.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KORE Group Company Profile

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.

