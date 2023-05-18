Insider Buying: Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Insider Purchases 6,689 Shares of Stock

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Rating) insider Charlotte Twyning bought 6,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 471 ($5.90) per share, with a total value of £31,505.19 ($39,465.35).
LON:MRO traded up GBX 2.30 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 490.30 ($6.14). 9,952,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,577,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Melrose Industries PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 284.46 ($3.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 513.90 ($6.44). The company has a market capitalization of £6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,050.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 267.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 183.01.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,375.00%.
Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.
