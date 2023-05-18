Insider Buying: Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP) SVP Acquires 800 Shares of Stock

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP – Get Rating) SVP Douglas J. Tucker acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.35 per share, for a total transaction of $16,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at $87,505. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Midland States Bancorp Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSBIP opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.43. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4844 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

