Insider Buying: National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Director Acquires 2,300 Shares of Stock

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) Director Ernest G. Burgess III acquired 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.85 per share, with a total value of $135,355.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 83,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,884,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

National HealthCare Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN:NHC opened at $58.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.35. National HealthCare Co. has a 52 week low of $51.56 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The company has a market cap of $900.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 0.29.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $264.55 million during the quarter.

National HealthCare Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of National HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHC. US Bancorp DE increased its position in National HealthCare by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of National HealthCare by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of National HealthCare by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of National HealthCare by 572.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 45.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

