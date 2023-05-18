Insider Selling: 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director Sells $1,743,060.00 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) Director Mathai Mammen sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $1,743,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,965,930.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

10x Genomics stock opened at $52.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.83 and its 200-day moving average is $44.48. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $56.22. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.34 and a beta of 1.75.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $134.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.87 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 22.02% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of 10x Genomics

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 476.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

