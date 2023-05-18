Insider Selling: Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Director Sells 2,689 Shares of Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 2,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.69, for a total transaction of $372,937.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Up 5.0 %

Axcelis Technologies stock traded up $6.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $144.52. The stock had a trading volume of 681,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,786. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.71. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $145.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.90.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $254.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.89 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $763,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 381.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 21,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

ACLS has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

