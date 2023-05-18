Insider Selling: CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) General Counsel Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $51,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,662,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.03 million, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.27. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average of $7.14.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. William Blair began coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.