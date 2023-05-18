Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Major Shareholder Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $822,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,044,043 shares in the company, valued at $370,773,829.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Penny Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Penny Sanford sold 40,768 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $517,345.92.

On Thursday, April 20th, Penny Sanford sold 11,765 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $141,415.30.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $730,800.00.

On Friday, February 17th, Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $889,800.00.

NASDAQ EXPI traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,397. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average of $12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.26 and a beta of 2.73. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $18.70.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $850.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.21 million. eXp World had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 360.07%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in eXp World by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in eXp World by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in eXp World by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in eXp World by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in eXp World by 3.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of eXp World from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

