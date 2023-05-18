Insider Selling: Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Director Sells $40,240.00 in Stock

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $40,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,212.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Forestar Group Price Performance

FOR opened at $20.20 on Thursday. Forestar Group Inc. has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forestar Group

About Forestar Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOR. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Forestar Group by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,489 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 31,567 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Forestar Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,101 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Forestar Group by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,703 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 16,240 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Forestar Group by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the period. 35.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. The firm focuses on making investments in land acquisition and development to sell finished single-family residential lots to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Featured Articles

