Insider Selling: Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) CFO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) CFO Marissa B. Espineli sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $29,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Innodata Stock Up 20.6 %
INOD traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.00. 1,458,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,235. The company has a market cap of $275.50 million, a PE ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Innodata Inc. has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $10.29.
Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 14.66% and a negative return on equity of 59.14%. The company had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Innodata by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Innodata during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Innodata by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Innodata in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Innodata by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 60,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. 13.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Innodata, Inc is a data engineering company, which engages in providing artificial intelligence software platforms and management of its services. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise in multiple domains to make unstructured information useable.
