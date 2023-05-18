Insider Selling: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Director Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $1,001,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,349,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,078,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Frederic Simon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 12th, Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $930,150.00.
- On Tuesday, April 4th, Frederic Simon sold 280 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $5,600.00.
- On Wednesday, March 15th, Frederic Simon sold 30,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $555,300.00.
- On Friday, February 17th, Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $1,039,950.00.
Shares of NASDAQ FROG traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.28. 1,412,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,698. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.84.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on JFrog in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JFrog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.55.
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.
