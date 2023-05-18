Insider Selling: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Director Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $1,001,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,349,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,078,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Frederic Simon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 12th, Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $930,150.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Frederic Simon sold 280 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $5,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Frederic Simon sold 30,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $555,300.00.

On Friday, February 17th, Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $1,039,950.00.

JFrog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FROG traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.28. 1,412,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,698. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in JFrog by 363.6% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in JFrog by 2,303.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in JFrog during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on JFrog in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JFrog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.55.

About JFrog

(Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Further Reading

