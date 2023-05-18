Insider Selling: LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) CAO Sells 24,335 Shares of Stock

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) CAO Jeffery S. Bastian sold 24,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $325,845.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,195.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

LSI Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LYTS traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.38. 784,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,226. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average is $12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $379.56 million, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. LSI Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

LSI Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the fourth quarter worth $422,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the fourth quarter worth $984,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 1.1% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,021,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 10,710 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 12.3% in the third quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 72,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 3.4% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,203,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,941,000 after purchasing an additional 73,144 shares during the last quarter. 59.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on LYTS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

About LSI Industries

(Get Rating)

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

Featured Stories

