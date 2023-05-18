Insider Selling: LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) CAO Sells 24,335 Shares of Stock

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) CAO Jeffery S. Bastian sold 24,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $325,845.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,195.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
LSI Industries Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LYTS traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.38. 784,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,226. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average is $12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $379.56 million, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. LSI Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $16.00.
LSI Industries Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have commented on LYTS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.
About LSI Industries
LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.
