Insider Selling: Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Sells $47,954,768.40 in Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.15, for a total value of $47,954,768.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,934,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,089,849,054.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total value of $48,042,839.60.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.19, for a total value of $47,959,801.04.

On Monday, May 8th, Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $387.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $366.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $366.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $390.00.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.8% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

