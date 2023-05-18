Insider Selling: Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) CFO Sells 95,000 Shares of Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) CFO Tran Nguyen sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $7,029,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,768. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tran Nguyen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of Prothena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $484,300.00.

Prothena Stock Performance

PRTA stock traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,551. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.31. Prothena Co. plc has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $79.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.01 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional Trading of Prothena

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.06). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 232.19%. The business had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 45.0% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 84.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Prothena during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Prothena by 61.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Prothena by 16.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRTA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Prothena in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Prothena from $98.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Prothena from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Prothena in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Stories

