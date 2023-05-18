Insider Selling: Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Sells 1,172 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $53,255.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,674,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aidan Viggiano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 31st, Aidan Viggiano sold 6,226 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $396,969.76.

TWLO stock opened at $47.85 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $110.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.28.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,175,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,118,364,000 after purchasing an additional 279,769 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,531,000 after acquiring an additional 256,578 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,589,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,091 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Twilio by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 7,556,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,514,000 after purchasing an additional 270,533 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,409,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,791,000 after acquiring an additional 583,314 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Twilio from $82.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Twilio from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Twilio from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.11.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

