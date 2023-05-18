InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

InspireMD Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE NSPR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.79. 13,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,053. InspireMD has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $2.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Get InspireMD alerts:

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 349.45% and a negative return on equity of 93.16%. The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

InspireMD Company Profile

In related news, Director Paul Stuka acquired 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $285,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 248,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,110.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

InspireMD, Inc is medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease. Its products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.