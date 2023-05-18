InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Given New $4.75 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $5.15 to $4.75 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InspireMD in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NSPR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.72. 32,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,252. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15. InspireMD has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $2.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.88.

InspireMD ( NYSE:NSPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 349.45% and a negative return on equity of 93.16%. The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter.

In other InspireMD news, Director Paul Stuka acquired 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $285,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 248,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,110.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

InspireMD, Inc is medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease. Its products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

